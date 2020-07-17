SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A grandparent-couple teamed up uniquely, after contracting COVID-19.
Contracting the coronavirus is a big fear for many people right now, especially if you're older, something Laurelle Callaghan and her husband have experienced first-hand.
"I had five days that I laid in bed, that I thought I'm never going to be able to move again. Just horrible, horrible body aches," said Laurelle.
Testing positive for COVID-19 in April, the two had to quarantine for two weeks.
Though the physical pain was troubling enough, Laurelle told Western Mass New not being able to see her five grandchildren was even harder.
"We would see them at least three or four times a week, or one or the other of the family," she said. "We always had a Sunday dinner."
As a chaplain, a mother, and a grandmother, Laurelle said she asked herself how she could turn her recovery time into something positive.
"Well, what can I give? What can I do, to provide a tool, or a resource, or help not just to my grandchildren, but how can I give back?" Laurelle noted.
While spending their time in quarantine for 28 days, the couple created this book, "Nana Caught A Bug," as a way to help others during these trying times.
"It tells the story of our family and children dealing with COVID-19," Laurelle explained.
Using COVID-19 caricatures to create laughter, while teaching lessons on how to stay safe during the pandemic was the goal.
"Ii wanted to send a message too that it can come from anywhere, and it looks safe out there, but it doesn't mean that it doesn't, that it's fraught with problems," Laurelle said.
From Canada, the two have already sold 100 copies of the book in a month, including here in western Mass. Laurelle also said the take-a-way she wants to see, that smile.
"Humor and finding the funny side of things, it's so hard in COVID-19 times, but it's just so hard to find something funny, but we try here every day to find one funny thing because it's too hard if you don't," Laurelle explained.
