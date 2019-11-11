LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Though there's a chill in the air, that won't stop the toughest toddlers from bundling up and enjoying a trip to the playground.
Rob Lincoln took his grandson to Electric Park in Ludlow over the weekend but instead of watching his grandson enjoy the stomach-dropping thrill of gliding down the red slide, Lincoln said he was startled for the wrong reason.
“I realize that the damage is going to hurt somebody at some point,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln’s grandson was able to go down the slide perfectly fine, but it wasn’t until he got to the bottom that he realized the two-year-old was stuck and couldn’t get off
“His actual clothing got caught in the crack. It clipped his zipper inside the split in the slide, so I actually had to physically go over there and remove him,” Lincoln explained.
Roughly a foot long, the crack in the red slide is at the bottom. That's where Lincoln is concerned the weight from a young rider could cause the gash to widen.
“Whenever you get to the bottom of the slide, it’s going to separate that split, so it creates a sharp edge,” Lincoln added.
Others online shared his concerns, sounding off about the degrading quality of the slide and playground altogether.
Western Mass News cameras captured the rust and jagged edges on the playground. Ripped caution tape was around the base of the red slide, suggesting someone else thought it was dangerous too.
“The slide's been damaged from the time I’ve seen it and it’s progressively gotten worse,” Lincoln noted.
The town's DPW office appeared closed for the holiday, but we have calls in, requesting a comment.
In the meantime, Lincoln wanted to warn other parents, fearing a trip down the slide could've become a trip to the emergency room.
“I see a lot of small children over there in that park. That is a very popular play place, especially in the summer, so I’d really hate to see a child to get injured,” Lincoln said.
