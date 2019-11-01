GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people believe one of the many perks of living in a small town is the tight-knit community and how everyone rallies together when someone is in need, and that's just what's happening in the town of Granville after a house fire left one family with almost nothing.
"I heard a boom. That’s what it sounded like, a boom," Granville resident Colleen Giroux tells us.
Colleen Giroux and her husband, Walter, woke up to a startling noise Wednesday morning.
"When I heard the noise, I bolted upright, and if I didn't, I don't think I'd be here," stated Colleen.
A noise was accompanied by the glow of fire.
"I saw the glow of, what would be, fire, so my immediate thought was, 'Oh my gosh. There was an explosion. Get out of the house'," says Colleen.
Luckily, Walter, Colleen, and their two kids safely escaped, but unfortunately, they lost their cat in the fire, along with almost everything they owned.
"For clothing, I literally had the PJs I was wearing and I grabbed a sweatshirt on my way out. Everything else is gone. Just gone," explained Colleen.
As they continue to pick up the pieces, the Girouxs tell Western Mass News they have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support they've received from the community.
"Speechless. The entire community has come to our aid," said Walter.
"An outpouring of support, love, prayer, well wishes. I can’t say thank you enough and thank you is not enough," continued Colleen.
The exact source of the explosion is still unclear, but the fire department thinks it could be one of three things, starting with her computer battery.
"We've learned that it could be the battery, could be the surge protector, could be the phone. Those were plugged in. It could be one of those three things and we may never know the truth," stated Colleen.
But whatever the cause was, the lesson they've learned is that it's better to be safe than sorry.
"Check your fire extinguishers. Check your batteries in smoke detectors," says Walter.
"Make sure your fire extinguisher is up to date, because," said Colleen.
"They expire after a year. They lose pressure over time," stated Walter.
"If they were working, I think we'd be contained to a small corner. I never thought this was ever going to happen. Ever. No one does and then it does," added Colleen.
If you'd like to help the Giroux family get back on their feet, you can click or tap here for more information.
