GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a fire that damaged a Granville home.
Granville firefighters were called to a reported structure fire on Granby Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from three windows on the second floor of the home.
Two adults and two children were able to escape safely.
There were no reports of injuries.
A joint statement from Granville Fire Chief Matthew Ripley and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey indicated that the fire was electrical in nature.
"The fire started in the second floor bedroom where a laptop, cell phone and lamp were plugged into a power strip. The precise electrical malfunction could not be identified due to the extensive damage to the wiring," the statement added.
Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.
In a Facebook post, the Granville Police Association said that they will be collecting donations of clothing, snacks, gift cards, and money for the family impacted by Wednesday's fire.
The family has a daughter in sixth grade (size 16 or woman's small) and a son in second grade (size boys 8-10).
Donations can be dropped inside the door at the top of the ramp at Granville Police. That area is open to the public and monitored by cameras.
