GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in Granville are alerting residents to what they describe as "multiple COVID transmission 'clusters'" in town.
The town's board of selectmen and board of health explained that the clusters stemmed from two "mass spreader" events. The first event was on August 9 at the Forastiere Funeral Home in Southwick and the second was on August 10 at Granville Federated Church.
"These events have resulted in an outbreak of at least ten confirmed COVID cases and numerous additional undocumented and unreported cases affecting and inflicting Granville residents," the boards explained, adding that the number of cases reported in that weekend is more than what they saw over the first six months of the pandemic from March to October 2020.
Anyone who was at either or both events are urged to get tested and contact the Granville Board of Health at (413) 357-3177
