GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Granville Police and Fire officials were busy cleaning up after Saturday's Noreaster, responding to two different areas where a tree and electrical wires were knocked down.
In one incident, Granville Police were called to the area of Water Street for a report of a downed tree and wires.
Both Water Street and Hartland Hollow were shut down as a result, and both swere reopened a short while later.
About four hours later, officials were called to the area of Hartland Hollow again for a report of another tree that had fallen down, as well as wires.
According to the Eversource outage map, less than fifty people were without power for most of the afternoon, and, as of 9:00 Saturday night, about eighteen people are still without power.
No word yet if Hartland Hollow was shut down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.