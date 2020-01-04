Granville PD searching for suspect that failed to stop for police, crashed into home.

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are currently searching the area of Water Street for a suspect that fled the scene of a property damage accident.
According to Granville Police officials, the incident originated when an officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Rt. 57.
Officials say that the suspect ignored the officers' lights and sped off.
The vehicle came to a halt when it crashed into a home on South Lane.
The suspect then got out and ran off into a wooded area.
Police are currently searching for the suspect in question in the area of Water Street.
Southwick Police has sent a K9 Unit to assist officials with their investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.