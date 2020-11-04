GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Granville Police are investigating several car break-ins and one car theft that occurred earlier Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incidents happened on Silver Street, Granby Road, and Main Road.
It seems that the cars that were broken into were all unlocked and the car that was stolen had its keys inside.
Local officials are reminding residents to lock their cars and to never leave your keys inside.
