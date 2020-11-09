GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Granville Police Department is urging the public to lock their cars after an uptick in break-ins.
In a statement from the Police Department, police said there has been an ongoing rash of car thefts and break-ins over the last few months.
Last week, there were nearly a dozen cars broken into and one was stolen in Granville. Similar events are happening in other communities as well such as Southwick.
“We are working diligently, in coordination with other agencies, to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” the statement said.
Police are asking people to remember the following:
- Lock vehicles. Police have not gotten any reports of a locked car that was broken into.
- Don’t leave the keys inside the car. Those with key fobs should keep them far enough away from the car to prevent unauthorized entry.
- Remove valuables from cars or hide them from sight.
- Report any suspicious activity to police by calling 911.
