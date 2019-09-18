CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Grattan Street in Chicopee is closed after police say a suspect barricaded themselves inside a building on the 1200 block of Grattan Street.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that, just before 9:30 p.m., they received reports of someone with a firearm.
Wilk says that there were three people in a car with drugs and they believe someone has barricaded themselves inside an apartment.
Because of the possibility of them having a gun, they've called in the Special Response Team and have closed down the street.
At this time, there is no confirmation of a firearm and no shots have been fired.
People living in the area have been moved away from the building.
Residents and travelers are advised to avoid Grattan and Meadow Streets as police work to defuse the situation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
