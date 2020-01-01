Great Barrington crews work quickly to douse early morning New Year's Day fire.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities worked quickly to extinguish a fire that broke out at a home on New Year's Day morning.
Great Barrington Fire officials tell us that they responded to a home on Monterey Road just after midnight for a report that a residence was experiencing issues with their gas fire place and that smoke was now filling the home.
Arriving firefighters upgraded the situation to a structure fire after determining that heat that was radiating from the fire place had ignited the home.
Crews had to cut open the wall in order to extinguish the flames.
Thankfully, the homeowners were awoken by working smoke detectors, which alerted them to the flames.
All of the occupants were able to escape the home safely.
A total of sixteen Great Barrington firefighters were on scene for approximately an hour and a half before allowing the residents back inside.
Officials say that the home sustained a, what was described as, minimal amount of damage.
