GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Fire officials responded to a structure fire at 7:15, Tuesday morning at 58 Brookside Road.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they found fire venting from the second floor of a single-family dwelling.
The fire alarm was then requested with additional tankers due to a limited amount of water supplies.
After investigation officials were able to determine that the fire started on the first-floor wall and spread to one of the second-floor bedrooms.
The fire was quickly extinguished with damage limited to the kitchen and bedroom with a cost of around $40,000.
The Southern Berkshire Ambulance evaluated each resident for smoke inhalation, but there were no reported injuries.
Three residents are no displaced but were referred to the Ted Cross for additional assistance.
Sheffield, Egremont, Monterey, and a Rapid Intervention Team from Lenox were able to respond with mutual aid.
