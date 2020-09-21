GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Great Barrington man is facing multiple driving violations after crashing into a tree while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Around 1:13 a.m. Monday morning, an officer was on routine patrol on Hurlburt Road when he found the accident, police said.
The car was traveling southbound on Hurlburt Road when the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Benjamin Michael Badurski, lost control and crashed into a tree on the east side of the road, police said.
Badurski was able to get out of the car without injuries, police said, but the passenger was trapped with serious injuries, who was later identified as 20-year-old Raphael Orlando Gutierrez, police said.
Gutierrez was rescued and treated him until the Life Flight Helicopter was able to transport him to the trauma center at Baystate Medical Center, police said. There is no update on his condition at this time.
Badurski was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious injury, negligent operation, violating marked lanes and speeding, police said. He was released on a $500 cash bail and will appear at Southern Berkshire District Court on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Massachusetts Accident Reconstruction Unit, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene members, along with an Assistant District Attorney from the Berkshire County’s Direct Attorney’s Office assisted at the scene and Egremont Police Department assisted with traffic, police said.
