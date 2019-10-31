Great Barrington man charged with OUI.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was charged with OUI following a crash over the weekend in Great Barrington.
According to Great Barrington Police officials, around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, Officers Samuel Stolzar and Joseph O'Brien were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in front of the police station.
Officers arrived to find that a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the northbound lane that had sustained extensive front end damage.
Officials also observed a Volkswagon SUV located a few feet away from the pickup truck at the intersection of Routes 7 and 23.
The operator of the Volkswagon SUV, later identified as Sheffield resident John Wiltshire, proceeded to tell arriving officers that he was stopped at a red light when he was rear ended by the pickup.
Upon speaking with the operator of the pickup truck, later identified as Great Barrington resident David Ruddy, officers observed that he was confused, disoriented, and in a stupor.
Ruddy was also unable to tell the officers what had happened.
Officials had observed that a can of computer duster was now lying on the ground just outside of Ruddy's truck.
A search of Ruddy's vehicle resulted in the seizure of five additional cans of computer duster.
Ruddy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and we're told that Wiltshire was taken to a separate hospital with, what are believed to be, serious injuries.
Security footage of the incident showed that the pickup truck struck the SUV at a high rate of speed without showing signs of slowing down.
Ruddy was then issued a citation for operating under the influence of drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers also filed an immediate threat license suspension request with the RMV.
