GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck.
The crash happened Friday at 1:15 p.m., police said.
First responders found a 68-year-old Great Barrington man injured after riding his electric bike in the southbound bike lane at the intersection of Rosseter Street and Main Street, police said.
A 2001 Toyota Tundra driven by a 44-year-old Housatonic man attempted to turn from the southbound lane into Rosseter Street when they collided, police said.
The cyclist had what appeared to be serious injuries and was taken from the scene by Southern Berkshire Ambulance to nearby Great Barrington Airport where he was flown by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center, police said.
Traffic was slowed in the area for approximately one hour while investigators processed the scene, police said.
