GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire County is home to two marijuana shops that allow recreational sales.
Today, the doors of another marijuana shop opened in another western Massachusetts community.
Berkshire County is now getting in on the industry with Theory Wellness in Great Barrington opening their doors to recreational sales today.
There was a line outside of their building this morning. More than 100 people braved the cold to make a purchase and some we spoke with coming from New York.
Theory Wellness first opened the dispensary in September 2017 to medical patients, but in the spring of last year, they started the application and inspection process so that they can begin recreational sales.
Brandon Pollock, the CEO of the company, said it was a great first day for the company.
"It's been incredibly positive, great energy, people are excited. Their comments we keep hearing is 'I've been waiting since the 60s and 70s for this to happen' so it's been decades in the process," Pollock noted.
Pollock said that all of the products are cultivated in Bridgewater, but at their Great Barrington location, they've been able to hire 25 people. He said that judging by today's turnout and the fact that they're the only shop in the Berkshires, they may begin hiring more people or extending their hours.
Just like INSA and NETA, you have to be 21 and older and have a valid ID to make a purchase.
