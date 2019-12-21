Great Barrington PD investigating hit-and-run inside parking lot of Bogies Steak and Ale.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Great Barrington are investigating after they say a vehicle struck a pedestrian Friday night and then took off.
Great Barrington Police officials tell us they were called to the parking lot of Bogies Steak and Ale on Main Street around 11:00 p.m., where they located an individual suffering from injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle.
The victim was then transported to Berkshire Medical Center with unknown injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.