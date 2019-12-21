Great Barrington PD investigating hit-and-run inside parking lot of Bogies Steak and Ale.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Great Barrington are investigating after they say a vehicle struck a pedestrian Friday night and then took off.

Great Barrington Police officials tell us they were called to the parking lot of Bogies Steak and Ale on Main Street around 11:00 p.m., where they located an individual suffering from injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim was then transported to Berkshire Medical Center with unknown injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department.

