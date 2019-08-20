Great Barrington Police seek information on crash that left one person seriously injured.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Great Barrington Police Department is turning to the public for help following a crash that left one person seriously injured.
The accident occurred around 10:00 on the night of August 7 on Stockbridge Road near Fountain Pond Road.
Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh stated that a 19-year-old woman from Lee was driving along Stockbridge Road when, for unknown reasons, she veered off the roadway and struck some guardrails.
While she was out examining the damage her vehicle had sustained, a 17-year-old male operator from Great Barrington struck her.
Chief Walsh says that the woman from Lee was thrown some distance after being struck by the vehicle.
She was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.
After taking a field sobriety test, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle that struck the woman from Lee was under the influence of marijuana.
Since the driver is underage, police are not divulging his identity.
The driver was charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury.
Officials are looking to speak with anyone who was traveling through the scene of the crash prior to the arrival of first responders.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306 and dial extension 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.