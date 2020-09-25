GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Great Barrington police department is holding a swearing in ceremony Friday for its new therapy dog, Officer Beko.
Beko is a 16-week old black lab and works with Officer Kris Balestro. Beko's training, certification and care are funded by donations from the local community.
Officer Beko is the first therapy dog to join a police department in the Berkshires. He is a resource in the department's community policing efforts which include a staff mental health professional who is available to assist police on calls.
Friday's swearing in ceremony will take place at the Great Barrington police station at 2 p.m.
