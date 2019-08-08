GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager is facing charges after a crash that seriously injured a woman.
Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh said that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called police indicating that she had veered off Stockbridge Road, near Fountain Road, and struck some guardrails.
Officers arrived on-scene and found that the woman, while apparently looking at her car damage, had been hit by another oncoming car.
"Another driver coming upon the accident was assisting her and he told police that a vehicle also traveling north suddenly came upon them. They attempted to run to safety but the female operator was struck," Walsh explained.
The woman, a 19 year old from Lee, was thrown some distance due to the force of the collision. She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh added that the other vehicle, occupied by a 17 year old male driver from Great Barrington and a juvenile passenger, suffered extensive damage. He added that the driver has been charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury.
"Police have probable cause to believe he was impaired after having used marijuana. Field sobriety tests were performed at the scene," Walsh added.
Due to the driver's age, police are not releasing his name.
Stockbridge Road was closed for a time as officials investigated, but it has since reopened.
This incident remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department, as well as Mass. State Police and the Berkshire County District Attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.