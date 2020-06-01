SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Protests around the country, and locally, continue sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Western Mass News spoke with the president of the Greater Springfield NAACP about the protests.
Locally, protests have been peaceful and well attended.
A demonstration Monday in Northampton drew hundreds of people.
Protests in Boston over the weekend turned violent.
The president of the local NAACP said the unrest comes after years of systemic racism.
“When people riot, it's because they really think they need to be heard,” a protester said.
Local protesters said the death of Floyd brings the issue of police brutality against people of color to the forefront once again.
Floyd died after a police officer held a knee on the man’s neck for several minutes, an interaction captured on camera and seen by millions.
“What goes through the minds of most black people is ‘Here we go again’ and ‘Here’s another black person who has not been tried, who has not been convicted of any crime, who’s lost their life in an extrajudicial murder,’” said Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP.
As protests continue throughout the country, Swan said over the phone that Floyd’s death is one of many that has angered the community.
“The murder of George Floyd was just a spark that lit the powderkeg that has already been brewing and filled with the kerosene of white supremacy in America,” he said.
Some violence has occurred during and after protests, like the images captured in Boston over the weekend.
Swan said one shouldn't condemn the response without also condemning the act that sparked it.
“If you never raise your voice in condemnation of the extrajudicial murder of black people, if you never raise your voice in condemnation of police brutality and abuse of authority, then you are to be silent when it comes to giving your opinion about the reaction of those who are frustrated and angry about a system that has not heard their pleas for justice,” he said.
Swan said society must develop no tolerance for police brutality for change to happen.
“They have to develop a no tolerance for it and they have to weed out those within the criminal injustice system that are helping or protecting perpetrators of these kinds of crimes,” he said.
Over the weekend, Boston police said 21 cars were damaged and more than 40 people were placed under arrest.
Last Friday, Springfield’s demonstration yielded no arrests or incidents.
