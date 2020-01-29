Greenfield authorities investigating officer-involved crash.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a crash the involved one of their officers Wednesday morning.
According to Greenfield Police officials, just before 11:30 a.m., an officer reported that he was involved in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Federal and Silver Streets.
It was later determined that a 2004 Toyota was traveling west on Silver Street when it collided with a cruiser that was heading up Federal Street onto Bernardston Road.
That section of roadway was closed for a brief period of time as crews investigated the incident, but has since reopened.
Both the officer and the operator of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.
The cruiser and the Toyota sustained extensive damage and both were towed from the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.