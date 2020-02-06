GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even with today's snow, sleet, and freezing rain, it's been a mild winter so far in western Massachusetts.
However, with today's storm bringing snow to areas like Greenfield, we found it's giving local businesses hope for the rest of the season.
For the first time in 2020, Greenfield resident Tatyana Birozhkov had to dust off her shovel and get to work.
"This year is mild...not too much snow," Birozhkov noted.
Birozhkov has lived in western Massachusetts for nearly 30 years, but grew up across the world, in a much colder climate.
"I am originally from Russia...Siberia. This snow is nothing for me. When I was in Russia, our snow bank was higher than two meters," Birozhkov said.
Although Thursday morning's storm made for messy roadways, it was an answer to a prayer for many local businesses, like Aubuchon Hardware.
"We're ready for any weather that will come at us," said Hunter Felix with Aubuchon Hardware
Felix used two words to describe the month of January.
"Slow and warm...that's it. Slow and warm," Felix added.
Felix said January is typically the month they make the majority of their sales for the season, but this year's weather has impacted their bottom line.
"We're looking at about a 60 percent sales decrease since last January. We did really well last winter, but this winter's been, so far, so slow," Felix added.
Felix told Western Mass News that expecting another busy winter, they ordered plenty salt shovels and even sleds, but unfortunately, many of those items are still in stock.
"We haven't been doing much in shovels or salt sales, but with the weather picking up outside, we're hoping we will sell a little more," Felix noted.
It's a hope they not only have for themselves, but also neighboring Greenfield businesses.
"Snows and Sons and all plow companies around here haven't had much business lately. They haven't been salting or plowing or shoveling. Hopefully, they'll be able to pick up a lot more business," Felix said.
If or when it does, Felix added, "Supply is well. We have everything in stock that you need."
