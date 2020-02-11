GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This Valentine's Day makes two years since the Parkland Florida school shooting.
Afterward, the survivors had to move forward, while remembering and honoring those they lost.
Tomorrow a documentary about the shooting and its aftermath will screen at theaters across the country including one here in western Mass.
On that dreadful day, February 14th, 2018, 17 people were killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
The survivors told their stories as they move forward in the documentary called "After Parkland."
"I'm here marching for my boyfriend, Joaquin Oliver," Parkland survivor said.
"Our main goal here, before anything, is to show who Joaquin is," Parkland survivor explained.
Two journalists, Jake Lefferman and Emily Taguchi went to Parkland to cover the shooting...then stayed.
The directors said the movie "After Parkland" is not an advocacy documentary and for some parents involved with the documentary waking up each day means telling their child's story.
Here in western Mass, the Greenfield Garden cinemas on Main Street have a 7:30 p.m. showing of the documentary planned for Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.