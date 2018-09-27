GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB) -- Efforts have been underway since the summer to restore the town common in Greenfield, which has been shut down since a homeless camp was ordered to dismantle.
Over the summer, campsites were set-up right in the center of Greenfield. The homeless made temporary housing directly across from town hall for weeks.
The damage that those camps caused on the town green forced it to close for the entire month of September.
It’s going to open up again on Monday.
Western Mass News caught up with Greenfield Mayor William Martin about the opening of the common to the public. He said that it needed a lot of work
"We refurbished and repaired all the benches, cleaned up the area," Martin explained.
Now. the grass in Greenfield and in just a few days, all the regularly scheduled town activities can take place again.
"The farmers market is right here. They usually use this area, so bring back the picnic benches, so the overflow from the farmers market can utilize it on Saturdays," Martin said.
The town's board of health and zoning laws prohibit anyone from staying on the common overnight.
Come Monday, the caution tape and signs will be taken down and the town common will be back open to the public.
