GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is concern in the Franklin County community of Greenfield as the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and a gathering involving teenagers may be partially to blame.
The city of Greenfield is now urging residents to be more cautious when it comes to coronavirus precautions as the community, currently in the lowest risk color gray on the state's COVID-19 map, has recorded an increase in cases in recent days.
In a statement, the city's mayor said, “We are aware of a gathering of young adults in a neighboring town that may have contributed to this increase.”
Further details were not released on Tuesday, but one Greenfield resident said she is not surprised about the potential super spreader event.
“In general, like the thoughts about the gathering, I’m not surprised because I feel like kids -- especially like high school kids or college kids -- they’ve been dealing with the pandemic in ways a lot of us don’t understand,” resident Jennifer Rizzo said.
Rizzo has a message for young people who want to hang out with all their friends -- think about the safety of others.
“People who are immunocompromised,” she said. “There are small businesses that are still getting impacted by the larger response.”
The city of Greenfield is asking people to stay six feet away from people, wear a mask and wash hands to keep cases low.
“It was a slight uptick, but our percentage still hasn’t gone up that much,” resident Mary Sirum said. “But I pay quite a bit of attention to it being an elderly person, higher risk, it bothers me.”
Sirum said she is concerned about the rise in cases, but she understands kids just want to have fun.
“It’s worrisome,” she said. “I can understand it because I think that they get antsy. When you’re younger, that need for socialization is still big. And it’s so hard to explain how irresponsible it is sometimes.”
In the meantime, the city is advising residents to wear masks, socially-distance and stay away from indoor gatherings.
