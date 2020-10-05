GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weekend crash has claimed the life of a man and dog.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that emergency crews were called to the area of the Route 2 bypass in Greenfield, near mile-marker 51.6, for a two-car crash around 6 p.m. Sunday.
"Police said a Ford Explorer crossed over the centerline into the westbound lane of Route 2 and struck a Toyota Yaris, killing the Toyota driver, a 41-year-old Acton man, and a dog that was in the car," Carey explained.
The driver of the Explorer and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
No citations or charges have been filed at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
