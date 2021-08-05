GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Multiple roads were closed in Greenfield after several water main breaks in town last week. During a meeting Thursday morning, Department of Public Works officials said they're now concerned about coliform bacteria in the town's water supply.
Coliform bacteria is something that is basically on everything we touch, but DPW officials said it is much more harmful in the water.
Greenfield DPW took a second round of water samples last Thursday and only the rocky mountain tank tested positive for coliform bacteria. It's important to note that that specific tank is not part of the community drinking water supply.
After consulting with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the town decided to close down the rocky mountain tank until further water samples come back. DPW director Marlo Warner explained how coliform bacteria entered the supply in the first place.
"We actually found one hatch that showed signs of infiltration of ground water, the important piece that also goes along with this is that we got 13 inches of rain in nine days here in Greenfield, it's a flat tank its got hatches on top and there is standing water on there, there membranes on the hatches but standing water did infiltrate our rocky mountain tank. So, I am very confident, Mark can speak for himself, but I am confident that, that is the source of the coliform," said Warner.
DPW officials said they expect the tank to be refilled by the beginning of next week. Then they will wait the appropriate amount of time and perform testing to ensure there is no coliform in the tank.
Greenfield does have its own testing lab at the wastewater treatment plant and Warner said the town is trying to get the tests back as soon as possible. Officials want to stress as of now there is no threat of E-Coli.
