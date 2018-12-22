Greenfield Fire officials respond to kitchen fire on Cedar Street.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Fire officials worked quickly to contain and douse a kitchen fire that occurred inside a structure on Cedar Street.
Lt. Cooley of the Greenfield Fire Department tells us they were called to the area of Cedar Street just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night for a report of a possible kitchen fire.
Officials on scene discovered a fire, that originated from the stove top, and worked quickly to contain the flames to just the stove area.
At least one person was home when the fire occurred, and made it out safely.
It is unclear if anyone else was inside the structure when the fire occurred, but we are told that no one was injured during the incident.
Crews worked fast to extinguish the flames, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Greenfield Fire Department.
After the flames were doused, the structure properly ventilated the smoke, and it was deemed okay to reenter the structure.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
