GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were busy putting out a fire Monday night in Greenfield.
Take a look at these photos posted by the Greenfield Police Department of the scene on South Shelburne Road.
Police said the road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.
There is no word on a cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.
