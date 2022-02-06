GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The 100th annual Greenfield Carnival was held Feb. 4-6.
The sentential celebration kicked off Friday night with ice carving and fireworks.
Western Mass News stopped by Beacon Field where we spoke with the greenfield recreation director Christy Moore, who highlighted all of the special events they had at this year’s carnival.
“Yeah we had a special ice toboggan shoot at the common we had a bleacher hide away downtown at Reed we did a lot more downtown things this year we had an amazing race in Greenfield we added some new fun things throughout the weekend,”
Moore added that two of the new traditions include a cookie and chili making contest which continues to grow each year and they hope to add more and more creative contests and activities each year at the festival.
