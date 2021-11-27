GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One of Greenfield's finest took to the town square to spread the holiday cheer!
The Greenfield Police Department took to Facebook to share K9 Officer Clarence using his Holiday magic to light the city's holiday tree!
The 10-year-old Saint Bernard, and his handler, Deputy Chief William Gordon, also volunteer with the nonprofit K9 First Responders, which offers comfort to people affected by traumatic events.
Officer Clarence got his start helping others as a puppy helping first responders following the Sandy Hook tragedy back in 2012. Clarence is semi-retired, so Gordon and his wife are training Officer Donut, another Saint Bernard, to fill in for him when he fully retires.
