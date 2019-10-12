Greenfield man arrested on OUI charges for the second time.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield man is facing several charges after police say he was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas says that, around 7:40 Thursday night, officers received a call from "a concerned motorist" who was following an alleged vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Police received initial reports that the vehicle had also blown through stop signs on Fuller, Church, and Rood Streets.
Officers proceeded to drive down the area where the vehicle was last seen.
A short while later, officials located a vehicle that was traveling down Rood Street and were able to pull the vehicle over without incident by Springmeadow Drive.
After speaking with the driver, who was later identified as 33-year-old Greenfield resident Clisanto Nieves, it was determined that Nieves was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Nieves was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Nieves was then taken into custody and was charged with the following:
- OUI Liquor (Second Offense)
- OUI Drugs (Second Offense)
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Officers transported Nieves to the Ludlow Police Department for booking, where he was held on $1,040 cash bail until his appearance in Palmer District Court, which took place Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.