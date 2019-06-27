GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Greenfield man, whom prosecutors said is a previously-convicted sex offender, is facing federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 44-year-old Charles Fox has been charged in U.S. District Court in Springfield with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation.
"According to the charging document, Fox induced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing an image or video of that conduct. It is also alleged that Fox received child pornography," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.
Fox is being held in custody while the judge took the matter of detention under advisement.
