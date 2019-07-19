SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County man has been indicted on federal charges that he allegedly inducing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that on Thursday, a grand jury indicted 44-year-old Charles Fox of Greenfield on one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and two counts of receipt of child pornography.
Prosecutors allege that Fox used Facebook Messenger to induce a minor in the Philippines to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images of that conduct.
Fox, who reportedly also used Facebook Messenger to receive those images, paid for the photos through Western Union payments made to the Philippines, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Fox was arrested on June 26 and charged by criminal complaint.
