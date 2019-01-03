GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 22 year old Greenfield man, who needs a kidney transplant, has been on the donor list at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for almost three years.
However, now after exhausting all options to find a match, Eric Shippee is hoping someone watching at home can help.
Shippee is a 'do-it-all' employee at Big Y in Greenfield. Just ask his boss, store director Dariusz Kaczowkh.
"[You need more Eric's, huh?] Absolutely, the world always needs a lot more Eric's," Kaczowkh explained.
At first glance, you'd think Shippee's perfectly fine, but then, he folds back the shirt sleeve on his left arm.
There are blood spots, just hours old, following Shippee's tri-weekly trips to dialysis treatments, a procedure that does the job of his failed kidney that needs replacing.
"I need a kidney transplant. The best candidate would be someone who has O-positive or O-negative blood, between the ages of 18 and 60. I can't travel a lot. I can't do everything I want. I had to drop out of college, I had to drop my hours," Shippee noted.
More than two and a half years ago, Shippee received his diagnosis and he told Western Mass News he's exhausted every option to find a donor. but fortunately, his work remains flexible with his schedule.
"They're willing to work with me, they understand if i'm sick," Shippee noted.
Shippee's girlfriend, Cheyenna Woodard, is always by his side.
"[You just showed up here, he's in the middle of his...are you proud of him?] Yes, of course. [He's tough] Yeah," Woodard said.
Shippee added, "I'm very thankful for her."
If you want to become a donor to help people like Shippee, you can call UMass Memorial Medical Center at (508) 334-1269 and press option 4 or CLICK HERE.
