GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fifth retail pot shop is opening in western Massachusetts.
Patriot Care in Greenfield will begin selling recreational marijuana on Tuesday.
Patriot Care has been open as a medical marijuana dispensary, but starting tomorrow, they will be the first facility in Franklin County to sell marijuana recreationally.
The opening signs are up and Greenfield residents are ready to have a local retail pot shop.
Greenfield Mayor William Martin told Western Mass News that he’s anxious to see what this business expansion will do for the city.
"Patriot Care has been a great partner from the very beginning. They’ve been outstanding as business people. They’re very knowledgeable in their product and they’re in several states across the United States," Martin noted.
Martin said Greenfield has been evolving over the years and this adds to the city's growth.
"So we’ve been accommodating and facilitating businesses and entities that provide what people need and then the strategy is to have what people want to be provided by the private sector, so we’ve been focusing on education, healthcare, and banking - things that bring people downtown. They need things," Martin explained.
Greenfield Police said that they're ready for the crowds and increase in traffic. They’ve even talked with officials in Northampton and Easthampton to make sure things run smoothly.
"We’ve been in contact with them and seen what there experiences have been like and were expecting a pretty similar experience here. We’ve added additional staffing tomorrow. We’re going to have additional police officers assigned down at the site down there and the area to monitor traffic and parking and see how it goes," said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Mark Williams.
William Roux said he’s in favor of the adult use sales.
"I think it’s a lot safer coming from a trusted source than from anyone else," said William Roux.
Martin said that he was invited to be the dispensary's first customer tomorrow morning.
Doors open at 10 a.m. for anyone 21 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.