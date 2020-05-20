SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As cities and towns prepare their reopening plans, different places have different approaches.
Franklin County has had much fewer COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in western Massachusetts.
The mayor of Greenfield said the small city has seen positive trends in their COVID-19 data over the last three weeks.
While the governor released his reopening guidelines, Mayor Roxanne Wedegartner said she needs more input from her business owners before phase two begins.
“For retail, the guidelines that were put out by the state in my mind we’re fairly general for those businesses, so I feel like there may be some, there may be an extra layer that wouldn’t be too onerous that we could put in place as well,” she said.
Wedegartner said her city’s retail establishments can expect more local-level coronavirus prevention guidelines outside of what the state has published.
Wedegartner said she also expects some fluidity with her plan to reopen City Hall on Wednesday of next week.
“It’s considered a soft opening a work in progress,” she said.
“Our recommendation was up to 25% OK, and we expect at some communities will go up to 25% starting on May 25,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
Baker said local governments have the power to allow less than 25% capacity in office spaces depending on their comfort level.
Many wonder if that same number will apply to restaurants when they are allowed to open in phase two.
“A lot of our restaurants are small, so depending on what the capacity is that they are allowed once that happens, it may not be financially even worthwhile for them,” Wedegartner said.
Wedegartner said she’s begun compiling information on what the eateries in the city are expecting for the future.
“Doing a survey among our restaurants for how many of them think they would be open for service, what kind of service, would they stick with take out only? Most restaurants can’t survive on takeout only for very long,” she said.
Wedegartner said her goal is to help as many local restaurants stay open as possible once the state enters phase two.
“We are anticipating assisting our restaurants in ways that I think are going to be very creative with how we can maximize their ability to do outdoor dining by utilizing our sidewalks and possibly our public parking spaces,” she said.
According to the governor’s plan, if public health data continues to move in the right direction, restaurants and retail can open for limited capacity indoor service starting June 8.
