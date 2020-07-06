AGAWAM-GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan began Monday, and that means movie theaters got the green light to reopen.
But some are holding off from opening their doors.
The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect thousands of small local businesses including movie theaters.
“It’s just so up in the air right now, it’s scary,” said Kimberly Wheeler, owner and operator of Agawam Cinemas.
With Phase 3 beginning, some theaters are hesitant to open their doors but one local theater is eager to open up.
“A lot of theaters are holding back, but we are opening on Friday, July 10,” said Isaac Mass, owner of Greenfield Garden Cinema. “That will give us a little bit of time to get movies in and get everything ready.”
Mass said he took over the theater in November, and shortly after that, the coronavirus pandemic hit Massachusetts affecting his newly owned business.
“It’s been extremely hard for us,” he said. “This is a 90-year-old theater, but we just took over on November 15 so we have been closed as long as we have been open. We are excited to get open again.”
Mass said although they are opening up, the challenges and restrictions are still present.
“The capacity limit is 40% but no more than 25, so that will be for all of our theaters,” he said. “So we will be at 25 for each theater so that 175 total is divided amongst the 7 screens.”
In addition to the limited capacity, there are restrictions on concessions making it difficult for movie theaters to make money right now.
“All of the sales, as we understand it, all the sales for Phase 3 are restricted to restaurant guidelines,” Mass said. “However, in step 1 of Phase 3, there is no indoor food service. We are going to continue to do popcorn to go.”
Over in Agawam, Wheeler is facing similar issues, but she has decided not to reopen.
“At this point, it doesn’t financially work for us for the cost we have for film rentals and the cost of the air that has to be running,” she said.
Instead, the theater is getting creative while trying to bring in revenue during this difficult time.
“We are also going to be doing private parties so people can be comfortable and come in with their families and friends,” she said.
