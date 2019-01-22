GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway in Greenfield after two people were found dead Monday afternoon in the woods behind a fast food restaurant.
Although the official causes of death are unknown at this time, the community wants people out there to know when it's cold, there is a place to go.
Police said the man and woman who were found dead yesterday were discovered in tents in the woods and although we don't yet know for sure if the frigid temperatures are to blame, community leaders want people to know there are warm beds out there.
Greenfield Police and the Northwestern District Attorney's office said that two people were found dead in the woods off of Route 2 behind McDonald's on Monday in tents.
Investigators have not yet released the identities of those who died or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
However, Maria Washington, who lives at ServiceNet shelter, one of the largest emergency shelters in Greenfield, told Western Mass News that help is out there. You just need to ask.
"We have so many services out here. People just need to come in the door. There's paperwork, we can help you make phone calls if you do have substance-abuse issues and things like that. It's well-rounded around here and they'll be able to help point you in a direction even if they can't help you," Washington explained.
Homelessness has been a lingering issue in Greenfield. This past summer, a homeless camp was set-up on the town green.
Social workers helped folks living in tents to get shelter.
"We were able to relocate 17 of the 20 people who we had immediate contact with. Three refused shelter," said Greenfield Mayor William Martin.
Now, the town green is covered in snow, decorated with scarves and hats - free to anyone who needs them.
This shelter stays open when the temperatures drop below 20 degrees and no matter who you are, you are welcome inside.
"The shelter in Greenfield is running a little overcapacity and they haven't turned anyone away," Martin added.
For more information, contact:
- Franklin County Resource Center: 413-772-6100
- Wells St. Shelter: 413-772-0499
- Crisis Service: 413-774-5411
