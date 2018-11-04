GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A comfort dog and his Greenfield Police handler traveled to Pennsylvania this week to go through special training following the recent deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.
Lieutenant William Gordon and comfort dog Officer Clarence worked directly with the Pittsburgh Police Member Assistance program.
They worked closely with Pennsylvania State Police and all responding state to the Tree of Life shooting.
During the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing, Greenfield Police say they're grateful for Lt. Gordon for his ongoing work with the comfort dog program, and willingness to help fellow first responders.
