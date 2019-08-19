Greenfield officer jumps into local river to save injured man.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local officer is being recognized by his superiors at the Greenfield Police Department for going above and beyond the call of duty.
According to Greenfield Police officials, Officer Justin Purinton and two other officers were called to the area of Deerfield and Meade Streets this past Saturday for a report of suspicious activity.
Their dispatch center reported that two males allegedly attempted to take something from an unidentified party in a nearby vehicle.
As Officer Purinton was scouring the area, he observed a fully-submerged male party who was not moving in the Green River.
Officer Purinton immediately asked his fellow officers to contact emergency personnel before jumping into the river and pulling the man to shore.
While waiting for medical officials to arrive, Officer Purinton administered first aid to the male, who has not yet been identified.
The man then began coughing up a vast amount of water and was able to begin breathing on his own again.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with unknown injuries, but was released later that day.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh says:
"Our officers are regularly performing and assisting in heroic and lifesaving acts. We do not always publicly recognize them when we should. In this instance Officer Purinton made keen observations and took swift and decisive actions while risking his own well being. There is no doubt in my mind that he saved this individual's life. This is one of the many things that makes being a police officer the best job in the world. I thank and commend Officer Justin Purinton, and it is a privilege to know that he and the other members of our team are here for the safety and well-being of all in our community."
This incident remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department's Detective Bureau.
