GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The city of Greenfield's indoor mask mandate has been reinstated.
The city's last mask order was put into place on Sept. 20. 2021 and rescinded on Nov. 8, 2021.
It will be effective beginning Dec. 13, 2021. The Greenfield Board of Health voted on the decision Wednesday, with the support of Mayor Roxann Wedgegartner, who said in a statement:
“Since February 2020, we have managed this ongoing pandemic because we have responded to and relied on following the science and daily monitoring of local case numbers. I fully understand that mask-wearing is tedious. I get it. Sadly the number of cases locally has skyrocketed in recent weeks with no sign of going down. So the Board of Health and I, in consultation, are reinstating the mask mandate. We are heading into the holidays and more indoor gatherings; please wear your mask to protect yourself and others. Masking and vaccination are two things within your control to help end the pandemic.”
According to city officials, Greenfield’s vaccination rate is currently 66 percent per capita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.