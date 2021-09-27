GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Ashfield man has been arrested after police were called to a vehicle in the Big Y parking lot in Greenfield to conduct a welfare check.
Police say they found hundreds of baggies of heroin and a loaded, stolen gun after arriving on scene.
This was on Friday, September 24.
The Ashfield man who was sitting in the vehicle and later arrested, has been identified as 28-year-old, Justin Page.
Greenfield police report, "After a brief interaction officers located 550 baggies of Heroin, a stolen Sig Sauer P238 loaded pistol, a key to a gun safe key that was stolen, $1,286, a scale, and notes regarding the potential sales of narcotics in his backpack."
Page is facing a total of 8 charges including:
- Firearm, Carry without License, Loaded
- Firearm without LTC, Possess
- Firearm in Felony, Possess
- Firearm, Store Improper
- Receive Stolen Property (handgun)
- Ammunition without LTC, Possess
- Drug, Possess to Distribute Class A, Subsequent
- Receive Stolen Property (safe keys)
The Greenfield Police Department tells us Page was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction and held until arraignment on a $25,000 bail.
