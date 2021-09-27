Drug and firearms arrest in Greenfield

(Greenfield police photo) 

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Ashfield man has been arrested after police were called to a vehicle in the Big Y parking lot in Greenfield to conduct a welfare check.  

Police say they found hundreds of baggies of heroin and a loaded, stolen gun after arriving on scene. 

This was on Friday, September 24. 

The Ashfield man who was sitting in the vehicle and later arrested, has been identified as 28-year-old, Justin Page. 

Justin Page, from Ashfield arrested on drug and firearm charges

(photo courtesy Greenfield Police Department) 

Greenfield police report, "After a brief interaction officers located 550 baggies of Heroin, a stolen Sig Sauer P238 loaded pistol, a key to a gun safe key that was stolen, $1,286, a scale, and notes regarding the potential sales of narcotics in his backpack." 

Page is facing a total of 8 charges including: 

- Firearm, Carry without License, Loaded

- Firearm without LTC, Possess

- Firearm in Felony, Possess

- Firearm, Store Improper

- Receive Stolen Property (handgun)

- Ammunition without LTC, Possess

- Drug, Possess to Distribute Class A, Subsequent

- Receive Stolen Property (safe keys)

The Greenfield Police Department tells us Page was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction and held until arraignment on a $25,000 bail. 

