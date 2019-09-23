GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have been arrested following an incident over the weekend in Greenfield.
Greenfield Police said that on Saturday, police were called to a report of a large fight involving a man with a gun on North Street.
Another report came in, as officers were responding, that those involved in the fight - including the man with the gun - got into a vehicle and headed north on Elm Street.
Witnesses and the reporting victim reportedly told police that she was outside her residence when she was suddenly 'jumped' by two people who were inside the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Shirley Roman-Figueroa of Hartford, CT and 18-year-old Frankie Almodovar-Roman of Hartford, CT.
"During the fight, the victim seemed to be overcoming the attack and had Ms. Roman-Figueroa pinned on the ground. Ms. Roman-Figueroa yelled to Mr. Almodovar-Roman to 'get the gun'. Witnesses noticed that Mr. Almodovar-Roman appeared to have a gun in his waistband," police explained in a statement.
Roman-Figueroa was able to get out of the hold and she and Almodovar-Roman got into the vehicle, driven by a third person, and headed up Elm Street.
That vehicle drove past one of the responding officers, who turned around and tried to stop the vehicle. It was pulled over a short time later.
At one point, police reportedly saw an item, believed to be a gun, thrown from the moving car. It was later recovered from a wooded area.
Almodovar-Roman was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a permit, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and assault and battery. He was held on $10,000 bail.
Roman-Figueroa was charged with assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon. She was held on $5,000 bail.
A third person, who is also from Hartford, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of unregistered motor vehicle, attaching plates to a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
