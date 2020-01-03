GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest on drug charges following a traffic stop in Greenfield.
Greenfield Police said that an officer was monitoring traffic on the Mohawk Trail around 4:15 p.m. Thursday when he saw a vehicle commit a red light violation near Newton Street.
The vehicle was pulled over a short time later and the officer recognized the passenger as someone he had previously arrested on narcotics-related distribution charges.
Another officer, as well as K-9, came to assist with the investigation and search of the vehicle.
"The K9 alerted for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and officers then located 500 bags of suspected heroin inside the vehicle," police explained.
Investigators also seized $517 in cash and a cell phone.
The driver, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Kuzmeskus of Turners Falls, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to violate the drug law, possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute, and a red light violation.
The passenger, 38-year-old Joseph Ewig of Greenfield, was also arrested and has been charged with conspiracy to violate the drug law, possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), and intimidation of a witness.
Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Greenfield District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.