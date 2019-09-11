GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks 18 years since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 - a day that forever changed our nation.
While time has passed, communities across the country and in western Massachusetts are holding ceremonies in memory of those men and women who died that day.
We all hold this day close to our hearts, but especially first responders. That's why the men and women of the Greenfield Police and Fire Departments found a unique way to honor the victims this morning.
In honor of the nearly 3,000 people who died that day, police officers and firefighters gathered at Planet Fitness at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, the exact time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center.
They climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs on stair machines, in full uniform. It's symbolic of the flights climbed by the first responders who risked their life trying to save others.
"We split it up because there are so many of us to do it in a relay style to get to the 110 flights, but just knowing that, when the first responders got there, they didn't have anyone to say 'I'll take over from here.' They did it," said Greenfield Police Officer Christopher Rowell.
Beyond the first responders who died that day, at least 200 firefighters who worked at Ground Zero in New York have died because of illnesses connected to the clean-up.
That's why the departments took this opportunity to raise money for the 9-11 Fund. Each participant donated to be a part of the climb and they also had a bucket that gave people watching a chance to donate.
They said that if you'd like to add to their donation, you can call or stop by the Greenfield Police or Fire Departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.