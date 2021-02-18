GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Greenfield Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 57-year-old male.
Brian Cornwell, who's a resident on Federal Street, was last seen in early December.
Officials told Western Mass News his family is worried.
They added that if anyone knows of his whereabouts, to contact Greenfield Police Department's Detective Purinton at 413-733-5411 or email justin.purinton@greenfield-ma.gov.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
