Greenfield Police warn residents of recent scam calls.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are alerting residents about an ongoing phone scam in the area.
Greenfield Police tell us that they have received several calls from residents stating that they were contacted by someone claiming to be Stephen Michael, a representative of the Police Officers Support Association.
Police have stated that not only have they never heard of the association, but it is also not affiliated with or any agency that the Greenfield Police Department knows.
If you receive a call from someone claiming to be Stephen Michael or a representative of the Police Officers Support Association, you are advised to hang up immediately.
