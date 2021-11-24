Greenfield town sign generic

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Court Square Pilot Pedestrian Plaza is closing as DPW crews prepare to reopen the area to traffic. 

This project was one of several initiatives done in Greenfield to help build up the downtown area.

Crews will begin removing temporary planters and street furniture on Wednesday, to re-establish traffic. 

Short term handicap parking spaces will be re-added to area and streets will be reopened for travel.

According to city officials, there are plans to hold a community design process to consider feedback from the pilot program and to develop the next phase of design. 

